GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $53.14

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.14, but opened at $56.14. GDS shares last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 46,281 shares traded.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.20. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

