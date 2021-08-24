GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

GDS opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

