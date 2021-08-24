General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

