Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Genesis Energy worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 518,367 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after acquiring an additional 806,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 624,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GEL stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.77. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Davison bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.