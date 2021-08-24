Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Read More: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.