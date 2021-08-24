Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

