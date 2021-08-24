Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Torray LLC

Torray LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $21,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. 16,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,705. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.18.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.