Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.20

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.20 and last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 5120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

