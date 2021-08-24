Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.35. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.