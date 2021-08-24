Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of GIL opened at C$48.48 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$25.09 and a 52 week high of C$49.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The firm has a market cap of C$9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

