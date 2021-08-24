Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.
Shares of GIL opened at C$48.48 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$25.09 and a 52 week high of C$49.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The firm has a market cap of C$9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.69.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.