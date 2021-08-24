GINcoin Price Hits $0.0449 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, GINcoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $360,089.80 and $4.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Firo (FIRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015652 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00018145 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

