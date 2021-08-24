Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,428 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $523,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $572,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 327,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,345. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

