Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Raised by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1,200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06.

