Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Royalty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

