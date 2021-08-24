Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.72. 61,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 42,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $478,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

