Goose Finance (EGG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $184,971.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $1.24 million and $184,971.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00791073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099545 BTC.

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

