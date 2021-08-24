Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after acquiring an additional 207,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 345,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

