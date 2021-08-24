Guggenheim Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $85.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.37.

TJX opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

