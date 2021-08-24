Guy Chiarello Sells 20,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00.

Fiserv stock opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after acquiring an additional 140,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

