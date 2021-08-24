GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GXO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

GXO stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

