Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $196.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $199.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

