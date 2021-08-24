Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,634 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in NIKE by 41.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.20. The stock has a market cap of $268.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.90 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

