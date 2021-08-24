Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

