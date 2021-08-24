Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

