Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $255,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 144.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

GILD opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.