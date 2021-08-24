Halving Coin (HALV) Price Up 26.1% This Week

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00156066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,750.11 or 0.99667172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00991461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.78 or 0.06708007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

