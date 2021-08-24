Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 7,300 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $362.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $202.66 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

