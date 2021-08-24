Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autohome were worth $26,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

