Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,929 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $38,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BE opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

