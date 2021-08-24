Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 137,597 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,597 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,982,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE T opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of -88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

