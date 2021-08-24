Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 41,251 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,251 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.15% of Enphase Energy worth $35,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.02. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

