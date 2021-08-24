HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

