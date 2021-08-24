Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.64 million and approximately $712,743.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00009066 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,461.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.79 or 0.06672958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.78 or 0.01342898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00370309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00131755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.00668397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00336736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00328588 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,485,736 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.