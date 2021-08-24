H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 17th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ HEES opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.27.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of H&E Equipment Services worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.