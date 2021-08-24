Head-To-Head Comparison: AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) versus Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies 7.85% 11.92% 9.05%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AmpliTech Group and Napco Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Napco Security Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.20%. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Napco Security Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Napco Security Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 8.97 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 6.40 $8.52 million $0.56 63.09

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats AmpliTech Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.