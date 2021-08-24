Head to Head Comparison: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78% Desktop Metal N/A -0.84% -0.69%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2 3 3 0 2.13 Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20

Desktop Metal has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 154.90%. Given Desktop Metal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Desktop Metal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 125.19 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -14.32

Desktop Metal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Desktop Metal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Desktop Metal beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

