Head-To-Head Comparison: Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Holicity and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.35 -$4.58 million $0.32 48.13

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Holicity and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 0.08% 16.49% 3.65%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Holicity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

