Head to Head Review: Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) versus Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY)

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Parkson Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 16.78% 17.07% 13.48% Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Parkson Retail Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.97 billion 3.65 $314.62 million $2.08 23.93 Parkson Retail Group $727.27 million 0.12 -$32.23 million N/A N/A

Nissan Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Volatility and Risk

Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nissan Chemical and Parkson Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nissan Chemical beats Parkson Retail Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. It also provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company offers advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Further, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 Parkson stores, 2 Parkson Newcore city malls, and 1 Lion mall in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services, as well as consumer financing. In addition, the company operates as a licensor for the Franco brand. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

