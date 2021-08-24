Head-To-Head Review: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get PepsiCo alerts:

This table compares PepsiCo and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo 11.01% 59.56% 9.15% Better Choice -46.28% N/A -85.70%

PepsiCo has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PepsiCo and Better Choice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $70.37 billion 3.10 $7.12 billion $5.52 28.60 Better Choice $42.59 million 2.47 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -2.94

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PepsiCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PepsiCo and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 1 5 6 0 2.42 Better Choice 0 0 2 0 3.00

PepsiCo presently has a consensus price target of $159.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Better Choice has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than PepsiCo.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Better Choice on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands. The Quaker Foods North America segment includes cereals, rice, and pasta under the Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Life, and Rice-A-Roni brands. The PepsiCo Beverages North America segment consists of beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under various beverage brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Sierra Mist, and Mug. The Latin America segment covers beverage, food, and snack businesses in Latin America region. The Europe segment comprises of beverage, food, and snack goods in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa regions. The Africa, Middle East and South Asia segment offers snack food products under the Lay’s, Kurkure, Chipsy, Doritos, Cheetos, and Crunchy brands. The company was founded by Donald M. Kendall, Sr. and Herman W. Lay in 1965 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.