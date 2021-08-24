Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HTA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 33,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,199. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

