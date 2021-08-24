HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Sells $376,380.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darcy G. Mott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00.

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.40. 12,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

