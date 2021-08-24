Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 6.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $45,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85. The stock has a market cap of $351.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,692,288. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

