Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 17,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 175,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,472. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.