Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $820,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,444. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

