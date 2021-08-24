Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. HRT Financial LP grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

