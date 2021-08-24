Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.55. 45,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

