Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $47.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.43. 9,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.48 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 15.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.