Hifi Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.84 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $123.35 million and approximately $54.84 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097151 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hifi Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hifi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.