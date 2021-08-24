Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $20.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 116,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

