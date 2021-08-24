HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz Sells 2,723 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $75,590.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $997,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HTBI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. 614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,777. The company has a market cap of $461.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after buying an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 586,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.