Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Raised to $107.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a reduce rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.42.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,750,000 after acquiring an additional 144,289 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

